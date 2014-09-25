According to Cheetahmobile, there were 15 different scams detected, using Facebook, in August. These scams affected over 100 million users. Their Security Research Lab has the following tips to help you stay safe:

1) Share links via official websites or apps, but be cautious about posts when: The content is related to current events but promises something extra; They offer new functions for SNSs or giveaway campaigns;They require extra steps to view the content.

2) Choose a web browser which has an anti-phishing function that will warn you when visiting dodgy websites. (Cheetahmobile is, of course, one of those websites)