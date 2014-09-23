Access to quality, affordable telecommunications service.

Every person in America should have access to quality, affordable telecommunications service. This principle of “Universal Service” has been the goal of the telecommunications industry for decades.

SCTC/PTC is proud to offer basic service to all customers in our serving territory. Low income individuals may be eligible for Lifeline telephone assistance programs and Oregon Telephone Assistance Program benefits which provide discounts from these basic rates.

You must enroll and get validated through the Oregon Public Utility Commission (OPUC). The baseline Federal Lifeline Reduction is $9.25 and the State supported reduction is $3.50, for a total reduction to the consumers bill of $12.75. If you have questions, or would like to become a customer of SCTC/PTC, please visit our business office at 502 North Second Avenue, Stayton, Oregon, or contact us at 503-769-2121 (Stayton and Sublimity) or 503-859-2136 (Lyons and Mehama).